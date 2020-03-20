YMCA to provide care for school-age children of essential workers

The State of Minnesota and the YMCA are partnering to provide care for school-age children for essential workers and employees in the health field as schools remain closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting Monday, the 38 YMCA sites across Minnesota will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. to care for children in kindergarten through sixth grade. The sites will follow health department guidelines, such as social distancing.

The governor's executive order denotes two tiers of emergency workers, the first of which include health care workers and first responders. The second tier includes educators, grocery store workers and utility workers. For a full list of the applicable jobs, click here.

The YMCA program will prioritize Tier Two emergency workers because some school districts have not been able to accommodate needs.

“For over 164 years, the Y has been committed to youth development. And this commitment is even more important as we are facing unprecedented times where our children need a safe and nurturing place to go when their parents who are critical workers and essential employees need to work because they directly support the efforts to mitigate the impact the coronavirus has in our community,” said Glen Gunderson, president and CEO of the YMCA of the Greater Twin Cities in a press release.

The program costs $40 a day. Children will need to bring a snack and lunch. Financial assistance is available.

To register, click here or call 612-230-9622.

Friday, the Boys and Girls Club also announced the agency is working with schools to provide child care for emergency and health service workers. Starting March 16, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., the Boys and Girls Club will offer services at Mississippi Heights, Pine Meadow and Madison schools.

For more information on the Boys and Girls Club offerings, including who counts as "emergency and health care workers," you can click here. Officials say parents will also need to register for services online.