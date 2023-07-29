X, formerly Twitter, installed a lit up sign atop its HQ, not everyone is thrilled

X, the company formerly known as Twitter, debuted a new sign atop its headquarters in San Francisco Friday night by blasting lights illuminating the X logo.

Elon Musk, former X CEO who purchased Twitter for $44 billion in 2022, shared video of the new sign on his X account which shows the sign’s lights pulsating in the night sky.

The new branding attempts are already marked with controversy.

The City of San Francisco on Friday launched an investigation into the new sign, stating that replacing letters or establishing new signs on buildings requires a permit and an inspection to ensure it is structurally sound.

San Francisco police stopped workers on July 24 from removing the Twitter bird and logo from the side of the building because the sidewalk was not cordoned off to keep pedestrians out of harm’s way if anything fell.

Musk said the building owner has repeatedly called the police.

"He keeps calling the police about our sign modifications," Musk tweeted on Saturday.

The City of San Francisco's Department of Building Inspection on Monday said that they received two complaints regarding the work on the sign and were awaiting guidance from City Planning on whether a permit is required to alter the copy on an existing sign.

DBI did not respond to a request for comment regarding the lit up sign as of press time.

One X, formerly Twitter, user shared video of the new sign’s light blasting into his window.

"This is my life now," he captioned the video.

