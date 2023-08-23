Wynona Judd coming to Mystic Lake this fall

article
JUNE 11: Wynonna Judd speaks on CMA Close Up Stage during day four of CMA Fest 2023 at Music City Center on June 11, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)
PRIOR LAKE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Grammy Award winner and country star Wynona Judd has announced a Minnesota stop on her latest tour.
The "Back to Wy Tour" will make a stop at the Mystic Showroom on Saturday, Oct. 28, with tickets going on sale at 10 a.m. on Aug. 25, via the Mystic Lake Box Office.
Throughout her decades-long career, Judd has become known for such songs as "I Want To Know What Love Is" and "Tell Me Why."
Along with her mother Naomi, Judd is also part of The Judds duo.
