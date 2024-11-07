WWE bringing NXT event to Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The next generation of WWE wrestlers will be showcased at a NXT "premium live event" in Minneapolis next month.
What to know?
The WWE announced on Thursday that NXT's "Deadline" will be hosted at The Armory in Minneapolis on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024.
Fans can buy tickets starting next Tuesday, Nov. 12 at 10 a.m. by using code "NXTLIVE".
The event will also stream on Peacock.
Who is on the card?
The WWE says the event will feature:
- NXT Champion Trick Williams
- NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez
- NXT North American Champion Tony D’Angelo
- NXT Women’s North American Champion Fallon Henley
- Je’Von Evans
- Kelani Jordan
- Ethan Page
- Lola Vice
What's next?
Earlier this year, the WWE also announced that it would bring SummerSlam to Minneapolis in 2026.
Minnesota wrestling fans were hoping for a larger event, with rumors swirling that the WWE may bring WrestleMania to Minneapolis. Ultimately, though, the WWE chose Las Vegas as the host for WrestleMania 41.