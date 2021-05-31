World War II bomber flyover becomes Memorial Day tradition in Minnesota

article

A group of pilots took to the air Monday in what is becoming a Memorial Day tradition in Minnesota.

Monday, pilots fired up the massive Wright Cyclone engines on Miss Mitchell, a World War II-era B-25 bomber.

If you heard the big sound up in the sky Monday, it was Miss Mitchell flying over a number of local cemeteries, including a few passes over Fort Snelling.

Janaka Bolduc was the pilot Monday. Both of his grandfathers served in World War II, with one of them flying a Mustang over Europe. He said the mission Monday was to force people to look up and remember.

"I just want them to remember the sacrifice that all the Americans made not only in World War II, but throughout the entire history of our country," said Bolduc. "I want them to appreciate the sacrifices that were made to get us where we are today, live in the free country. I couldn’t be more proud to be an American and I hope people get that from this."

For the commemorative Air Force Wing out of Fleming Field in South St. Paul, this is what they are all about. They fly a number of vintage birds to teach people about the past. Many of the wing members are veterans themselves.

The plane was up for about an hour Monday, all to give Minnesotans a moment to remember the sacrifices so many Americans made in all of our wars to keep us free.