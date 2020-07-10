Workgroup: Data shows mental health calls utilize significant police resources in Minneapolis

New data presented by a workgroup trying to change the way police respond to calls in Minneapolis shows mental health calls cost the city an estimated $467,000 per year.

The report from the workgroup also shows that mental health calls eat up a significant amount of time for officers. According to the group's data, mental health crisis calls represent the third-most priority one calls -- which are the most serious 911 responses.

The data also shows between five and ten percent of officer time is spent on these calls and only nine percent of the time is a report issued for these situations.

In comparison, the yearly cost for damage calls is estimated by the group to be about $115,200.

The data review comes as the city considers better ways to respond to 911 calls and consider responses other than just sending a police squad to handle a wide array of issues.

So far, the group has recommended embedding mental health workers with emergency services and the fire department.

The considerations come as the city council looks to completely remove the Minneapolis Police Department and replace it. Some have also called for adding more specialized responses for 911 calls, like allowing social workers to respond to certain types of calls.

Advertisement

The council's proposal would eliminate the department but allow for a division of police officers to respond to dangerous incidents.