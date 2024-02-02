Woodbury knife attack: Man in his 70s hospitalized after incident at Markgrafs Lake

Police say a man is in a serious condition after being attacked with a knife at a Woodbury lake on Thursday afternoon.

The Woodbury Police Department said officers responded to Markgrafs Lake around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday for a reported assault involving a knife.

At the scene, officers found an injured man in his 70s, and he was transported to Regions Hospital. Police said the man was not able to provide details about the assailant, and he was in serious condition as of Thursday night.

In an update on Friday morning, police are asking people who were in the area between 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 1 to contact detectives with any information or anything they may have seen. Additionally, authorities are looking to speak with a person walking a dog, potentially a golden retriever, who is believed to have seen the victim after the attack.

"With so many unknowns in this case, we ask that residents remain vigilant, aware of their surroundings, and report any suspicious activity to police," said patrol commander Tom Ehrenberg in a statement.

Authorities are asking for anyone with information to call the Woodbury Police Department at 651-439-9381.

The incident remains under investigation.