Woodbury hiring firm to evaluate intersection of deadly crash

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Woodbury
FOX 9
article

A crash left one dead and four injured on March 13, 2021 in Woodbury, Minnesota. (Woodbury PD)

WOODBURY, Minn. (FOX 9) - Woodbury is hiring experts to assess the intersection where a 17-year-old died and four others were hurt in a crash last month.

Residents say a bump at the Settlers Ridge Parkway and Sundance Way intersection is dangerous.

Woodbury community calls for changes to road after deadly crash

Members of the Woodbury, Minnesota community are calling for a roundabout to be added to a stretch of road where a deadly crash occurred.

After last month's deadly crash, the community has been pushing for the city to take action.

Thursday, officials announced SRF Consulting Group Inc. will assess the intersection and evaluate converting it into a roundabout.

Woodbury police and Minnesota State Patrol are continuing to investigate the crash, but officials expect the investigation to take months.
 