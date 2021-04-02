Woodbury hiring firm to evaluate intersection of deadly crash

article

Woodbury is hiring experts to assess the intersection where a 17-year-old died and four others were hurt in a crash last month.

Residents say a bump at the Settlers Ridge Parkway and Sundance Way intersection is dangerous.

After last month's deadly crash, the community has been pushing for the city to take action.

Thursday, officials announced SRF Consulting Group Inc. will assess the intersection and evaluate converting it into a roundabout.

Woodbury police and Minnesota State Patrol are continuing to investigate the crash, but officials expect the investigation to take months.

