1 dead, 4 injured after crash leaves car split in half in Woodbury

article

One person died and four were sent to the hospital after a crash Saturday night in Woodbury, Minnesota.

According to Woodbury police, at about 11 p.m., authorities responded to a single vehicle accident on Settler’s Ridge Pkwy near Sundance Ln. Residents nearby called 911, reporting what sounded like a crash.

Officials responded and began triaging five patients involved in the crash. The 2015 Honda Accord involved in the crash was split in half after striking a tree. One patient was ejected from the vehicle, while the remaining four were extricated by responders.

The passenger who was ejected from the vehicle died of their injuries. The four others were transported to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.