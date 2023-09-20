Woodbury grad party gunman on trial for murder

It was an east metro high school graduation party that turned into a nightmare with a 14-year old killed in a hail of gunfire in Woodbury.

Four people were ultimately arrested and charged, including the victim’s stepfather.



Now, more than two years later, a jury will have to decide whether to convict one of the gunmen, Xavier Hudson on murder charges even if he did not fire the fatal shot.

The tragic shooting of Demaris Hobbs-Ekdahl, a freshman football player at Tartan High School still resonates, with his teammates honoring his memory at their games with his #11 jersey on the sidelines.

Hudson is currently on trial at the Washington County Courthouse in Stillwater. He told the court Wednesday, he will not testify in his own defense. Closing arguments are expected Thursday before the jury weighs Hudson’s fate.

According to authorities, the trio of Hudson, Jaden Townsend and Enrique Davila were messing with Demaris and his brother at the party on Edgewood Road on June 5, 2021.

The siblings left and called their stepdad, Keith Dawson, who would eventually drive through the neighborhood, firing at the group who allegedly hassled his boys.

Dawson ultimately pleaded guilty to drive-by shooting, and was sentenced to 7 years in prison. He was subpoenaed to testify at Hudson’s trial.

But on the witness stand, Dawson invoked his 5th amendment rights against self-incrimination and declined to answer any questions about what transpired.

Evidence and witness testimony established Hudson and Davila quickly returned Dawson’s fire that night with Demaris struck in a fleeing vehicle that was trailing his stepfather’s. Ballistics showed the fatal round came from a gun Davila was firing.

Prosecutors have charged Hudson with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and other lesser counts for his actions.

It is expected the case against Hudson will go to the jury Thursday afternoon. Davila’s trial is scheduled for December.

Townsend was convicted on a lesser assault charge and sentenced to 36 months in prison. He has completed the in-custody portion of the sentence and is out on supervised release. In fact, he showed up at Hudson’s trial this week and had to be escorted out by security.