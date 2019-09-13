Woman struck, killed while walking on road near casino in northern Minnesota

A vehicle struck and killed a woman Thursday night who was reportedly walking down the road that runs alongside a casino in northern Minnesota.

The Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office said they received two calls around 8:19 p.m. about a woman walking along 340 Street West in Bagley near the Shooting Star Casino. One of the callers said the woman was walking partially in the lane of traffic.

A deputy responded to the area. When he arrived at the scene he saw a vehicle driving slowly, then pull off to the side of the road. The deputy stopped to speak with the driver, who thought they had just hit something on the roadway.

The deputy discovered the vehicle had hit a woman, who was laying in the roadway. Authorities performed life-saving measures on the victim, identified as 28-year-old Emily Ann Stevens of the Rice Lake area. She was transported by ambulance and later died from her injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.