Woman shot after homeowners interrupt burglary in Blaine

Police in Blaine are looking for a suspect who allegedly burglarized a home and shot one of the homeowners when they interrupted the crime in progress.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. on the 8800 block of Jackson Street Northeast. According to the Blaine Police Department, a man and a woman arrived home and were pulling into their garage when a man ran out the front door.

The male homeowner began chasing the suspect, who turned and fired a shot in his direction. The bullet went through the man’s pant leg and struck the woman in the leg.

She was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said when officers entered the home, they found it had been ransacked and all he Christmas presents were piled up in the living room near the door.

The suspect has not been located.