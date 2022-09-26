Woman missing after reportedly being shot in St. Paul

article

Police in St. Paul are asking for the public's help finding a victim who has been missing since she was reportedly shot Monday morning.

In a news release, police said officers responded to a shots fired call on Fellows Lane in St. Paul at 4 a.m. on Sept. 26. Authorities say a 911 caller reported they heard 5-6 gunshots outside their home.

Police arrived and found evidence of a shooting. They determined a woman, 18-year-old Hsa Law Yaw Say, was shot. Authorities are "actively trying to locate her to check on her welfare."

A missing person alert has been sent to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the SPPD Homicide Unit at 651-266-5650.

The incident remains under investigation.