Woman missing after reportedly being shot in St. Paul

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9
article

Hsa Say, 18, went missing following a shooting in St. Paul on Monday. (St. Paul Police Department)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police in St. Paul are asking for the public's help finding a victim who has been missing since she was reportedly shot Monday morning. 

In a news release, police said officers responded to a shots fired call on Fellows Lane in St. Paul at 4 a.m. on Sept. 26. Authorities say a 911 caller reported they heard 5-6 gunshots outside their home. 

Police arrived and found evidence of a shooting. They determined a woman, 18-year-old Hsa Law Yaw Say, was shot. Authorities are "actively trying to locate her to check on her welfare."

A missing person alert has been sent to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the SPPD Homicide Unit at 651-266-5650. 

The incident remains under investigation.