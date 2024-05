article

A Minneapolis woman has died after she rolled her car on Interstate 94 in St. Paul early Sunday morning.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the 38-year-old woman was speeding eastbound on I-94 when she lost control of her car and rolled.

Authorities say the woman wasn't wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Alcohol is believed to be involved in the rollover crash, law enforcement said.