Woman killed in hit-and-run in Minneapolis

Police are investigating after a woman was killed in a hit-and-run early Saturday morning in Minneapolis.

According to police, at about 1:22 a.m., 911 callers reported a hit-and-run crash in the area of Bloomington Avenue and East Lake Street.

Authorities arrived and found a woman, believed to be in her 40s, unconscious with no pulse. Crews performed life-saving efforts, but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe a vehicle, possibly a dark colored sedan, was going south on Bloomington Avenue when it struck the woman in the area of East Lake Street. The suspect vehicle fled the scene heading south on Bloomington Avenue.

The incident is still under investigation.

Authorities say this is the 16th vehicle-related death in 2021. There were 12 over the same period of time in 2020.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may be submitted electronically at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org. All Tips are anonymous and those providing information leading to an arrest and conviction may be eligible for a financial reward.