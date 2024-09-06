Woman killed after being hit by car in Shorewood

article

The Brief A 65-year-old woman was killed after being hit by a vehicle on Highway 7 in Shorewood. The woman was crossing Highway 7 at the crosswalk when a 54-year-old man hit her in his pickup truck. Authorities have not said whether any arrests have been made.



What we know

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the woman was crossing Highway 7 at Christmas Lake Road in the crosswalk area just after 1 p.m. when she was hit by a 54-year-old man driving a pickup truck.

The man was turning from southbound Christmas Lake Road to eastbound Highway 7 when the woman was struck, authorities said.

Law enforcement does not believe the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

Eastbound Highway 7 was closed temporarily due to the collision.

What we don't know

The identity of the woman has not been released by authorities.

Law enforcement did not say whether there were any arrests made, or charges being considered.