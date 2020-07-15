Woman injured in Brooklyn Park shooting

A woman is expected to recover after she was injured in a shooting Wednesday night in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, according to Brooklyn Park police.

Around 5 p.m. officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 6300 block of Zane Avenue North. While they were on their way, officers learned a woman had been hit in the lower body. A private vehicle took her to a nearby hospital. Her injuries are non-life threatening.

According to preliminary investigation, police determined two people exchanged shots at each other across a road. Investigators believe the injured woman was bystander unrelated to the incident.

No suspects are in custody.

The case remains under investigation.