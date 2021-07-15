Woman hospitalized after truck goes into Mississippi River overnight

A woman is in the hospital after a pickup truck crashed into the Mississippi River overnight.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. Officials said it appeared the truck was heading towards the river on 3rd Avenue Northeast and never turned, ending up in the river. The truck crashed about 50 feet down the embankment, according to police.

A woman who was in the truck was taken to the hospital. She told officers she had been asleep in the truck and when she woke up, it was partially submerged in the river and the man who was with her was gone.

Crews searched for the missing man, identified as the driver of the truck. He was eventually located hiding in the underbrush about 100 feet away from the crash scene.