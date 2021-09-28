Woman found dead in St. Paul home early Tuesday morning
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police are investigating a homicide in St. Paul after a woman was found dead inside a home early Tuesday morning.
The woman was found on the 30 block of Winnipeg Avenue West just north of the Minnesota State Capitol.
Investigators taped of an area around the home as they gathered evidence.
Police have not said whether any arrests have been made. More information is expected to be released later Tuesday morning.
