Woman found dead after northern Minnesota standoff

A woman was found dead following a standoff near Perham, Minnesota on Monday, according to the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office says they received a third-party call around 10:35 a.m., alerting them to an incident where a man allegedly hurt a woman at a residence in the Big Pine Lake area, east of Perham.

Residents in the surrounding area were evacuated as a precautionary measure during the incident as deputies and SWAT team members responded. A male suspect was later taken into custody without further incident. Sometime later, a man was taken into custody at the home and a woman was found dead at the home.

The circumstances of the woman's death are not yet clear.

Deputies believe this was an "isolated incident" and say there's no threat to the public. Several agencies are assisting in the ongoing investigation, including the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Perham Police, and the Minnesota DNR.