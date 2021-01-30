Woman falls through ice while chasing dog in Minneapolis, pulls self back to surface

A woman was able to rescue herself after she fell through ice while trying to catch her dog Saturday in Minneapolis.

According to the Minneapolis Fire Department, shortly after noon, crews responded to the Mississippi River near 26th Street and West River Road on a report of a woman trapped on the ice.

Officials said the woman went out on the ice after her dog, fell through the ice and was able to get back up on her own.

Crews helped the woman get to shore safely. The woman's dog also made it to shore safely.