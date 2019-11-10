Woman dies of injuries days after Minneapolis house fire

A woman died of her injures after a fire broke out in a Minneapolis home Wednesday night.

According to the Minneapolis Fire Department, at about 10 p.m. Wednesday, crews responded to a fire in a 1 ½ story home located on 5215 36th Avenue South.

When they searched the home, crews found a woman near the back door and carried her outside. She was transported to a nearby hospital where she died Friday.

This fire related death represents the first fire fatality of the year in the City of Minneapolis.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.