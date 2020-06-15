Woman dies in house fire in Linwood Township, Minnesota

A woman died after a house fire Monday in Linwood Township, Minnesota.

According to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office, at about 8:31 a.m., authorities received a 911 call of a fire in the 8400 block of 239 Lane NE in Linwood Township.

When crews arrived, they found a 73-year-old woman inside the home. She was not breathing.

Firefighters removed her from the home and she was transported to the hospital where she later died.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.