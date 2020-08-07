Woman dies in crash involving dump truck in St. Cloud

St. Cloud police are investigating after a woman died in a crash involving a dump truck Friday morning.

According to the St. Cloud police, at 7:12 a.m., emergency crews responded to a crash at the intersection of County Road 136 and 40th Street South.

Preliminary investigation shows the woman was driving westbound on 40th, while the man driving the dump truck was headed northbound on County Road 136. At the intersection, there are stop signs controlling eastbound and westbound traffic.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Minnesota State Patrol is assisting with the crash investigation.