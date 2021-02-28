Woman dies after shooting Sunday in Minneapolis

Police are investigating after a woman was fatally shot Sunday morning in Minneapolis.

According to police, at 6:22 a.m., officers received a ShotSpotter notification on the 3200 block of Logan Avenue North. When they arrived, officers located a woman in the street suffering from a gunshot wound. The woman was transported to the hospital where she later died.

Crime Lab personnel responded to document the scene and collect evidence.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may be submitted electronically at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.