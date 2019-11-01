Woman charged with murder in connection to Minneapolis apartment shooting

article

A 26-year-old woman has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to a deadly shooting Wednesday in Minneapolis.

Tahdreona Shanice Andrews faces up to 40 years behind bars.

According to the criminal complaint, Minneapolis police responded to a report of a dead person in an apartment on the 3900 block of Lyndale Avenue North. Witnesses told police they had gone to the apartment to check on Andrews because they had not heard from her recently. When they got there, they found a man dead inside.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as Justin Oneil Harris, 31, of Minneapolis. The medical examiner determined he died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Andrews and Harris have a child together, according to the charges.

On Halloween, authorities found Andrews in Hudson, Wisconsin. In a police interview, she admitted that she shot Harris the day before.

Andrews is in custody in Wisconsin.