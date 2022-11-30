Woman charged in Minneapolis fatal shooting arrested in Texas: Police

Authorities say a Minnesota woman wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in Minneapolis in March was taken into custody by Texas police on Monday.

Erica Shameka Roberts, 36, was picked up in Longview, Texas, for a second-degree murder warrant out of Hennepin County in connection to the death of Tanasha Austin.

Minneapolis Police (MPD) initially asked for help locating Roberts in October for her alleged involvement in a verbal argument that turned deadly on March 18 on the 1900 block of Colfax Avenue South. After months of evading police, a tip submitted to Crime Stoppers in Gregg County, Texas, led to Roberts's location.

Roberts was taken into custody and booked into the county jail, the Longview Police Department said on Facebook.

MPD said it talked with Roberts and extradition efforts are currently underway.

"This marks the second arrest of a homicide suspect by MPD in the last 24 hours, and it is a result of a collaborative effort between law enforcement and our community. We are grateful to the public for providing information that ultimately led to this arrest, to Crime Stoppers, and to the Longview (TX) Police Department for working together to ensure that justice is served in Minneapolis and across this nation," Chief Brian O'Hara said in a Facebook post.