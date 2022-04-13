Woman attacks USPS worker with box cutter, harasses him prior to trial

A woman has been charged after pulling a box cutter on a United States Postal Service employee before rummaging through his truck and stealing his belongings.

Justice Lacole Smith, 29, of Minneapolis, faces one count each of stalking and tampering with witness testimony from her involvement in an April 2 incident.

According to Minneapolis police, officers responded to a 911 call regarding an assault of a postal worker in Minneapolis.

When police arrived they spoke with a victim who reported that he was working his postal route when Smith pulled up in her car and approached him on foot while holding a box cutter in her right hand.

She then struck the victim in the head and ear causing injury, and went into his postal truck, throwing packages and mail out before stealing his driver’s license and debit card that were on the dashboard.

Smith then attempted to slash the truck’s tires before driving away in her car.

Witnesses on scene reported Smith had previously been harassing him by breaking his car’s windshield, bothering him at work, and threatening him by telling him not to show up for court and testify against her in a case where she was previously charged with threats of violence for pointing a handgun at someone’s head.

A warrant has been requested for her apprehension.