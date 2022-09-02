Body found after mobile home fire in Beltrami County; woman arrested

A 34-year-old woman was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of second-degree murder and arson in relation to a suspicious fire and death that occurred near Cass Lake on Tuesday.

The suspect, of Bena, Minnesota, was arrested in Brooklyn Center and is currently being held at the Beltrami County Jail. She hasn't been formally charged as of this writing.

On Tuesday, the first responders, including tribal police and deputies with the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, were dispatched to the 4700 block of Allens Bay Drive Southeast, which is near Cass Lake, after reports of a camping trailer being on fire, according to a press release from the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office. The location is approximately 12 miles southeast of Bemidji and is within the boundaries of the Leech Lake Indian Reservation.

The Cass Lake Fire Department extinguished the fire and discovered human remains inside the camper. The body was transported to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy and identification.

Deputies began an investigation and determined the 34-year-old woman had set the fire and fled the scene.

No further information has been released.

