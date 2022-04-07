Woman, 83, killed in northern Minnesota crash

An 83-year-old woman was killed in a crash in northern Minnesota Wednesday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol's report says the 56-year-old driver of a Chevy Silverado was traveling north on Highway 371 in Backus at 7:36 a.m. on April 6 when he crossed into the southbound lane of traffic, hitting a Ford Escape.

Susan Ann Bye-Elyea of Backus was a passenger in the Ford Escape and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Ford, 86-year-old Leo Donald Elyea, suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to North Memorial Hospital in the Twin Cities.

The driver of the Chevy pickup suffered non-life-threatening injuries, as did his 26-year-old passenger. They were both taken to St. Joseph's Medical Center.

The State Patrol's report listed the road condition as "snow/ice."

Advertisement

Backus is in Cass County, about 41 miles north of Brainerd.