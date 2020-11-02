With new policies in place, here’s how your social media feed will look on election night.

article

If you are planning on following the election results on social media Tuesday night, here are a few things you need to know about what your social media feeds will look like.

Facebook says it has spent billions of dollars beefing up its security operations to fight misinformation and other harmful content. The social media giant has already added a voter information center at the top of its Facebook and Instagram feeds with accurate and verified information about how to vote.

When the polls close, it will add a box at the top of those apps saying no winner has been chosen until election results are verified by news outlets like Reuters and the Associated Press.

If a candidate or campaign falsely claims they’ve won the election, Facebook will add a label to their post directing users to live official election results from Reuters contradicting the claim.

MORE: Road to 270: Electoral paths for President Trump, Biden

Advertisement

Facebook also banned new political ads a week before Election Day to prevent candidates from spreading bad information and it will ban all political ads for a week after the election to “reduce opportunities for confusion or abuse” about the results.

Twitter banned political ads last year while Google, which owns YouTube, will temporarily pull the plug on any ads that refer to the 2020 Election, its candidates or its outcome, but it is not clear how long that ban will last.