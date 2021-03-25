With 6 months until deadline, just 22% of Minnesotans have REAL ID

article

In six months, REAL ID will be required to board domestic flights or enter federal facilities, but officials say only 22 percent of Minnesota driver’s license and ID cardholders have one.

Nationwide, that number was about 40 percent as of Oct. 1, 2020, which was the initial deadline for compliance before the pandemic pushed it back one year to Oct. 1, 2021. Starting Oct. 1, Minnesotans will not be able to use their standard driver’s licenses or ID cards to board domestic flights or enter federal facilities. Passports, REAL IDs or enhanced driver’s licenses will be required.

REAL ID is optional, according to state officials, but Minnesotans may apply for one when they renew their license or ID card.

Those who choose to apply for one can pre-apply at drive.mn.gov before completing the process in person at a DVS exam station or driver’s license office.