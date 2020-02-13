Wisconsin woman hit by vehicle after getting car stuck in snowdrift

On a highway in western Wisconsin, a driver hit a woman, who had gotten out of her vehicle that was stuck in a snowdrift.

The crash occurred around 5:19 a.m. Thursday on Highway P just north of Almena, according to the Barron County Sheriff’s Department.

A private vehicle took the victim, a 71-year-old Cumberland woman, to the gas station in Almena, where an ambulance then took her to the hospital in Barron. The sheriff’s office said she has serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.

The driver who hit her was a 20-year-old Turtle Lake woman.

The sheriff’s office says road conditions and drifting snow were contributing factors to the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.