Wisconsin woman arrested in murder-for-hire investigation

Authorities in western Wisconsin arrested a 47-year-old Chippewa Falls woman Thursday for allegedly trying to hire someone to kill an acquaintance.

According to the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect wanted to have a male acquaintance killed. She had met with the person she wanted to hire for the murder and provided money, an address and a photograph of the person she wanted killed.

Officers took the suspect into custody at 11 a.m. Thursday. She remains in custody as of Friday afternoon, but the district attorney has not formally charged her.