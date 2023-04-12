Expand / Collapse search
Wisconsin wildfire burns 100 acres in Juneau County

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Wisconsin
FOX 9

JUNEAU COUNTY, Wis. (FOX 9) - A wildfire in Wisconsin has been contained after an estimated 100 acres were burned, and some structures were left damaged on Wednesday. 

Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources said crews were on the scene of a large wildfire north of Highway 21 and west of Highway 80 near the community of Necedah in Juneau County.

The fire burned approximately 100 acres and was still growing at 6 p.m. but has since been contained, according to the department. 

Residents in the area were told to follow any evacuation orders with an evacuation center designated at the Veteran's Hall. Some structures were lost in the blaze, but no injuries have been reported. 

To aid in the firefighting efforts, the Wisconsin National Guard Blackhawk helicopters dropped buckets of water to help slow down the spread of the fire, while ground crews worked to contain the fire’s edges.

The DNR said resources would remain overnight at the scene to "mop-up and patrol," according to the Facebook post.

Juneau County was under a Red Flag warning Wednesday which prohibits all outdoor burning, according to the county emergency management. 

Wisconsin DNR did not say what caused the fire

Image 1 of 3

Crews on the scene of a wildfire in Juneau County, Wisconsin, on April 12. (Credit Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources)

From: Supplied