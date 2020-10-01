Wisconsin reports largest COVID-19 case increase of pandemic, 21 new deaths

article

The state of Wisconsin reported its largest single-day COVID-19 case increase and its third largest single-day death increase Thursday with more than 2,887 new cases and 21 deaths.

The day is just the latest in a string of four weeks that ranks Wisconsin first nationally in COVID-19 growth.

The 7-day case average increase is now above 2,400 for the first time as COVID-19 case numbers continue to skyrocket in the state. The percent postive rate of COVID-19 tests was 17.4 percent Thursday.

The 21 new deaths reported Thursday is the third largest increase of the pandemic. Wednesday, a record 27 new deaths were reported.

A total of 125,161 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic in Wisconsin. 7,409 of them have required hospitalization and 101,669 have recovered from the virus.

COVID-19 infections can often go undetected and be asymptomatic, laboratory-confirmed tests only represent a fraction of actual COVID-19 cases. A study from the Journal of the American Medical Association estimated that actual cases in some instances were six to 24 times greater than reported cases.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers announced an indoor mask mandate for people over the age of 5, which he extended Sept. 22. Face coverings while indoors except at a private residence are required as of Saturday, Aug. 1.

Evers extended the state's stay-at-home order until May 26, but on May 13, the state Supreme Court blocked the extension, effectively opening all establishments in the state. Hours later, images emerged of packed bars across the state, leading the Governor to call his state "The Wild West." Evers' original "Safer at Home" order went into effect on March 25.

On April 4, President Donald Trump approved a disaster declaration for Wisconsin due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This declaration allows for federal funding to be allocated to state, tribal and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations that were impacted by the virus.

If you have questions or immediate needs related to COVID-19, you can Text COVID19 to 211-211, visit 211Wisconsin.org or call 211. Call volumes are high, so officials are asking people to be patient and try to use the text or online options first.

If you are experiencing signs and symptoms of COVID-19, health officials advise you to call your health care provider.