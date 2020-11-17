Wisconsin man who fired at police during pursuit charged

A man who shot at police and led officers on chase in Anoka and Sherburne counties on Saturday has been charged, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Bradley Michael Olsen, 20, of Dresser, Wisconsin is charged with felony discharge of a firearm, use of deadly force against a peace officer, being a felon in possession of a firearm and fleeing a police officer. He is in custody at the Sherburne County Jail.

According to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office, on Saturday at 9:47 a.m., a St. Francis police officer tried to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation at Ambassador Blvd NW and Quicksilver St NW in St. Francis. The driver, Olsen, fled and during the pursuit he shot multiple times at officers. Later in Lavonia Township in Sherburne County, the vehicle crashed and Olsen shot at officers again.

According to the BCA, Anoka County Sheriff Deputy Jeffrey Barrett fired back. Barrett has been with Anoka County for five years and is on standard administrative leave.

Olsen later left the vehicle and was arrested by officers. He received treatment for minor injuries at Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids from the vehicle crash. He was not injured in the shooting, according to the BCA.

BCA investigators are reviewing body camera, squad camera and witness video of the incident. Once the investigation is complete, the BCA will turn over its findings to the Sherburne County Attorney's Office to make a charging decision.

The case remains under investigation.