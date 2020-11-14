Suspect, deputies exchange gunfire after chase that started in St. Francis, Minn.

A traffic stop in St. Francis, Minnesota on Saturday morning turned into a chase that led to shots being fired and taking law enforcement through multiple jurisdictions and two counties.

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says the incident started around 9:47 a.m. after an officer with the St. Francis Police Department tried to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation on Ambassador Boulevard NW in the city.

Deputies say the suspect took off and led officers on a chase. During the pursuit, deputies say the suspect fired shots at police. Eventually, the chase ended in a crash at 245th Avenue and 101st Street NW in Lavonia Township in Sherburne County.

After the crash, deputies say the suspects say the suspect again fired shots at deputies and deputies returned fire. The suspect was eventually taken into custody "without incident," deputies said.

Police say the suspect suffered only minor injuries in the crash but it's unclear if he was struck by gunfire. No law enforcement officers were hurt during the chase.

The Minnesota BCA is now reviewing the case, deputies say.