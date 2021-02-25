Wisconsin firefighter hit by bullet while responding to fire

A Wisconsin firefighter was seriously injured after he was hit by a bullet while responding to a fire, according to the Cornell Area Fire Department.

Justin Frederickson, a 16-year veteran of the Cornell Area Fire Department, was among those responding to a fire in the Township of Willard on Feb. 19.

While operating a hose outside of the burning structure, a loaded firearm inside the building went off and the bullet hit Frederickson in the abdomen. The gun went off due to the heat from the fire, according to Cornell Area Fire Chief Dennis Klass.

An ambulance took Frederickson to a hospital in Ladysmith, where he was airlifted to Eau Claire. He has had multiple surgeries.

The community members have been showing their support for Frederickson through donations.