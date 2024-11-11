Wisconsin cold case: How investigators made an arrest after 50 years

Authorities will discuss Monday how they were able to make an arrest of a suspect 50 years after the murder of a Minneapolis woman who was killed hitchhiking across Wisconsin.

Latest developments

Last week, the Dunn County Sheriff's Office announced they had arrested 84-year-old Jon Keith Miller of Owatonna in the killing.

His arrest followed another re-examination of DNA evidence using genealogical testing. When confronted with the DNA evidence, the criminal complaint states that Miller admitted to picking up Schlais while she was hitchhiking and stabbing her to death.

Monday, at a news conference, investigators will provide further detail on how they were able to identify Miller as the suspect. You can watch that news conference above.

Background

Mary K. Schlais, 25, was found dead near the intersection of 408th Avenue and 990th Street in Spring Brook Township, Wisconsin, on Feb. 15, 1974, a rural area eight miles west of Eau Claire.

Schlais was hitchhiking from Minneapolis to an art show in Chicago. Three witnesses saw a suspect and a vehicle that were believed to be connected to Schlais' killing.

"In 1974 it wasn’t that unusual for somebody to hitchhike their way from Minneapolis to Chicago. But it’s stories like this that is the reason we don’t let our kids do it anymore," said Dunn County Sheriff Kevin Bygd at a press conference Friday. "This was a very bright young lady who had a very bright future ahead of her, and her life was taken away from her way too young."

Over the years after the case, as DNA technology evolved, the case was re-examined but investigators were unable to identify a suspect until now.