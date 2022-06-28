Wisconsin abortion ban: AG Kaul sues to block 173-year-old statute

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul filed a lawsuit to stop the state's old abortion ban. His lawsuit argues the ban from 1849 can't be enforced.

Abortions have stopped in Wisconsin after the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade. At Turner Hall in Milwaukee Tuesday, Governor Tony Evers announced he asked the attorney general to sue. They want to bring back abortions to the Badger State.

After Roe v. Wade was overturned, Wisconsin's abortion ban from 1849 is back.

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul

"I fight this with every way we can, with every power that we have, and that's what we're gonna do," said Evers. "Today, I'm announcing that we're taking this fight back to the courts."

Evers asked his Democratic colleague to sue. Attorney General Kaul argues the state's laws after Roe v. Wade conflict with the old ban, like the state banning abortions after viability and also, laws that regulate who and how abortions can be done in the state. He says the new supersedes the old.

"Later-enacted laws impliedly repeal earlier-enacted laws where the earlier-enacted law conflicts with the later-enacted law."

Their second argument is that law has not been enforced for many decades.

"Where a law has long fallen out of common usage, or where custom, as embodied in modern practice, has evolved, a long absolute and unused law may become unenforceable based on notions of fairness or reliance."

"What we’re talking about, if this 19th-century ban is enforced, is not returning this issue to the states," said Kaul. "We're talking about returning Wisconsin to the 19th century. This law was passed well before women had the right to vote. It was passed before the Civil War."

"We would hope that the attorney general would do his job and enforce this law, which we hope would be effective in saving lives, but ultimately, we are in an amazing place to defend life in Wisconsin," said Gracie Skogman, Wisconsin Right to Life.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers

It’s stayed on the books, but since Roe v. Wade, it’s been unenforceable. Today, that ban means abortions have stopped in Wisconsin, something Wisconsin courts are now asked to decide.

"We expected this from the beginning, so we’re not worried," said Skogman. "We’re excited to continue to defend life."

The governor says he'll offer clemency if people are charged under the old ban.

"Offering clemency to doctors can be convicted under this archaic law," said Evers.

Kaul filed his suit in Dane County court. It's challenging the legislative leaders since he argues the state laws conflict.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos responded he'll do Kaul's job and defend the old law.

ACLU of Wisconsin statement

"Last Friday, millions of Wisconsinites and others across the country watched as our nation’s highest court stripped their fundamental right to abortion away from them. We are grateful that Attorney General Kaul has decided to move quickly and decisively to file this lawsuit.

"Wisconsin’s abortion ban was enacted in 1849, 173 years ago. Let me repeat that: this ban was passed 173 years ago, a time when women were deprived of their right to vote and slavery was still legal in the United States. I think we’re all right to question the validity of such an outdated and archaic law in 2022, and we hope this litigation will result in a declaration that it is unenforceable.

"Let me be clear: the Supreme Court believes that the State of Wisconsin has more of a right to make decisions about our healthcare than we do. These profoundly personal choices should be ours to make and ours alone. The court's ruling was one of the most shameful in our nation’s history. We can’t back down now – and we won’t.

"We won’t stand idly by as millions of Wisconsinites, particularly those most disproportionately impacted, including communities of color and people with limited incomes, are denied access to necessary health care. We must fight back. We plan to use all the tools at our disposal to fight for reproductive justice for every Wisconsinite. We are exploring every available option that will allow us to do that effectively.

"We now know that many of our other civil rights and liberties are also in jeopardy – from voting rights to LGBTQ rights, access to contraception, racial and economic justice, and more.

"This is an all-hands-on-deck moment for all of us – for the ACLU and our partners, for elected officials at every level of government, and for all of us who stand unequivocally for liberty, justice, and our right to self-determination. We aren’t going anywhere."