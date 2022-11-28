‘Winter SKOLstice’ plans return, Minnesota Ice Maze addition

Designed to give Minnesotans opportunities to get outside and enjoy the winter weather, the Vikings Lakes Winter SKOLstice returns on Jan. 6, offering more than 45 days of winter-themed activities.

Activities for all ages and skill levels will occur daily from Jan. 6 through Feb. 19, including events such as the Minnesota Ice Maze, a Warming Haus, the USA Curling Experience, pond hockey, ice skating, and more.

New this year, the Minnesota Ice Maze aims to bring the Twin Cities its "largest ice maze to date."

"We are thrilled to create this unforgettable experience for families across the metro with Viking Lakes," said Minnesota Ice founder and CEO Robbie Harrell in an announcement.

Perimeter walls of the maze will be eight-feet high and constructed with over one million pounds of ice to create nearly half a mile of twisty passages, according to the announcement.

Although Minnesotans are resilient, all activities are weather-dependent. Registration beforehand is also required. For more information, click here.