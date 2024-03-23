Winona's Baby Angel cold case could have possible DNA match

Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
from SUN 1:00 PM CDT until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore
13
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 1:00 PM CDT until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Central St. Louis County, Koochiching County, North Itasca County, North St. Louis County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, South Itasca County
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM CDT until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Crow Wing County, North Cass County, Northern Aitkin County, Pine County, South Aitkin County, South Cass County
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM CDT until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, Benton County, Douglas County, Kanabec County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Meeker County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Pope County, Stearns County, Stevens County, Swift County, Todd County
Winter Storm Watch
from SUN 1:00 PM CDT until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, Burnett County, Douglas County, Washburn County
Winter Storm Watch
from SUN 10:00 AM CDT until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, Redwood County, Renville County, Yellow Medicine County
Winter Storm Watch
from SUN 10:00 AM CDT until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Martin County
Winter Storm Watch
from SUN 1:00 PM CDT until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, East Marshall County, Kittson County, Lake Of The Woods County, Roseau County, West Marshall County
Winter Storm Watch
from SUN 10:00 AM CDT until MON 1:00 AM CDT, Dodge County, Goodhue County, Steele County, Wabasha County, Buffalo County, Pepin County, Pierce County
Winter Storm Watch
from SUN 7:00 AM CDT until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, Cottonwood County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Pipestone County
Winter Storm Watch
from SUN 7:00 AM CDT until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, Clay County, East Becker County, East Otter Tail County, East Polk County, Grant County, Hubbard County, Mahnomen County, Norman County, North Beltrami County, North Clearwater County, Pennington County, Red Lake County, South Beltrami County, South Clearwater County, Wadena County, West Becker County, West Otter Tail County, West Polk County, Wilkin County
Winter Storm Watch
from SUN 1:00 AM CDT until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, Big Stone County, Traverse County
Winter Storm Watch
from SUN 10:00 AM CDT until MON 10:00 AM CDT, Anoka County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Chisago County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Isanti County, Le Sueur County, McLeod County, Nicollet County, Ramsey County, Rice County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Sibley County, Waseca County, Washington County, Watonwan County, Wright County, Barron County, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Polk County

Winona's Baby Angel cold case could have possible DNA match

By
Published  March 23, 2024 7:20am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9

Mystery solved? Baby Angel 2011 cold case update

A baby's body who was found in the Mississippi River in 2011 may be closer to being identified. FOX 9's Maury Glover has the story.

WINONA, Minn. (FOX 9) - A baby's body that was found in the Mississippi River over a decade ago may be one step closer to being identified. 

It started with a disturbing discovery. In 2011, a family out boating over Labor Day weekend noticed a bag floating in the Mississippi River just south of Winona.

Inside the bag was the body of a 2-day-old baby girl wrapped in a T-shirt, along with several porcelain angels, which were used to give the infant a name. However, investigators were never able to identify her or her mother.

"It's a big story here. It's a big story all over because of the circumstances," said Winona County Sheriff Ron Ganrude.

According to a search warrant filed in Winona County District Court, a nonprofit genetic genealogy company named Firebird Forensics, which helps law enforcement identify suspects and remains, gave investigators the name of a Winona woman, who could be Baby Angel's mother about a year ago.

Firebird Forensics previously helped the FBI catch Joseph DeAngelo, who was otherwise known as the Golden State Killer. 

After the woman hesitated to give investigators a voluntary DNA sample a couple of times, they searched the trash outside her home. DNA profiling of an item from that trash and a blood sample from Baby Angel determined the infant could be the woman's biological child.

"There's a lot of questions asked. There's people that visit the grave site. We make sure there's flowers out there every year and that the baby doesn't go forgotten," said Ganrude.

Investigators say since the search warrant was signed, the woman has given them a DNA swab, which they brought to the BCA. Test results are expected to take a couple of weeks.

"We're always hoping that we're going to get that one tip, that one lead, the information that's gonna put some closure on the case for the baby, for us of the sheriff's office that have worked it for so many years and for the community that it is concerned about what happened," said Ganrude.