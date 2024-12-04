Wind chill advisory sends some indoors, others embrace the cold

The Brief A wind chill advisory was in place across the Twin Cities on Wednesday night. Some embraced the cold, seeing it as a challenging adventure. Others found a place to stay warm, away from the below zero windchill.



With wind chills below zero, FOX 9 checked in with people trying to stay out of the cold wind and others who are embracing it.

Embracing the cold head-on

A few people were walking around and bike riding in negative-degree windchill. We caught up with two guys who were on a three-mile run in the windy conditions.

"Honestly, we planned this run like a week in advance. And it was crazy weather day. We were both like, 'We'll kind of see how it goes. Make the call at two.' And we were like, 'Even if we go out here and just get a quick little three miles and, like, it'll be worth the story and just kind of the adventure,'" said runner Cole Lester.

"And it's like, ‘Might as well just get out and get it done,’" said Quinn Garrison.

Finding refuge indoors

Cole and Quinn may have embraced the cold winds and weather, but some were trying to stay out of the cold and find somewhere for the kids to go instead of being inside the house.

One mom who’s used to warmer temperatures found an indoor park in Plymouth to tire out her three kids.

"We’re from California, so there’s not a lot of indoor places like this. So we didn’t know to look for it until our neighbors told us. So to find out this is here, we’re just like, 'Oh thank god, this will make our winter survivable," said Stephanie Kidder.

One way or another, people embraced the cold by diving in headfirst or finding something to do indoors while the windchill is in the negatives.