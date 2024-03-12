Willmar massage parlor owner pressured worker to perform sex acts: Charges

A Willmar business owner is accused of coercing an employee to perform sex acts at her massage parlor in a set of charges filed this week.

Ying He, 55, is charged with soliciting/inducing an individual to practice prostitution along with assault and operating a disorderly house.

He was arrested after a 911 call to her massage parlor Massage Therapy on March 9. When deputies arrived at the business, they met with He and spoke with the victim through a translator app.

The woman claimed that He had flown her out to Minnesota from California on March 3. Since then, she said He had treated her badly and "would not let her drink water, cook food, turn on lights, and confined her to a small room."

On the day of the 911 call, the victim said He had struck her after an issue with a customer.

He denied the victim's accusations and claimed the victim didn't know how to do massages and was driving customers away. When deputies asked if they could view surveillance video of the incident, He claimed the system was malfunctioning.

Later speaking with investigators through a translator, the victim said she had sought "legitimate massage work" through an agency. However, after getting the job in Minnesota, the victim says He was controlling and told her to do whatever the customer wanted - later clarifying that she needed to perform sex acts.

The victim also claimed that He threatened if she left, He would find her.

After the interview with the victim, deputies returned to Massage Therapy and reviewed the video of the incident, which the charges state showed He striking the victim.

He is being held in Kandiyohi County Jail.