A 75-year-old man died after a Kandiyohi County deputy used a Taser on him during an eviction in Willmar, Minnesota, on Monday when investigators say the man pulled a knife.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, which is now investigating the deadly incident, says the exact cause of death for the man, identified Wednesday as Michael James Yanacheak, is still being determined by the medical examiner.

According to the BCA, Kandiyohi County Sheriff's deputies were attempting to perform a court-ordered eviction at Yanacheak's apartment on Monday morning,

The BCA says: "[Two deputies and two Willmar officers] tried to get him to open the door but he didn't respond. After about an hour, the apartment manager pried open the door and the law enforcement officers went inside. They found Yanacheak in a bedroom, where he picked up a kitchen knife and walked towards them. The law enforcement officers tried to retreat out of the apartment."

At some point, the BCA says Kandiyohi Deputy Riley Kampsen used his Taser on Yanacheak.

The BCA says officers attempted medical care and the scene until Yanacheak was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

Officers recovered the knife from the scene, which was taken into custody by deputies. Deputy Kampsen and the two Willmar officers were all wearing body cameras during the incident. The BCA is reviewing the footage.

When complete, the BCA will submit its investigation to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office to determine charges.