Wild weather day ahead for Twin Cities

A wild weather day is ahead for the Twin Cities metro, which could see a little bit of everything from snow to sleet to freezing rain to thunder and lightning.

Snow, sleet and rain will arrive in the metro by the mid to late morning and hang around through the afternoon.

Slippery spots on area roadways will be less obvious today because of minor accumulations. Drivers are advised to watch out for icy spots on bridges and side streets.

Winter weather advisories have been issued across northern and western Minnesota, but mean different things depending on location. The northern half of the state will see heavy snow with 5 or more inches possible in a narrow band from around Alexandria to the Duluth area. Either side of that to the north and south, lesser amounts of 2-5 inches are likely.

In west central and southwestern Minnesota, widespread icing is likely with some longer periods of freezing rain and sleet. The metro will be slightly warmer but could still see a little bit of everything, however overall impacts will likely be more sporadic and be relegated to colder surfaces like bridges, side streets and sidewalks.