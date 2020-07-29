Wild deliver 100 teddy bears to young fans at Children's Hospital to celebrate team's return to ice

To celebrate the Minnesota Wild’s return to the ice, former team captain Wes Walz and mascot Nordy delivered 100 teddy bears to young fans at Children’s Hospital in St. Paul Wednesday morning.

The bears were all wearing special Wild face masks.

Members of the Wild staff also created chalk art outside the hospital for patients and families to see from their rooms.

The Wild play the Avalanche Wednesday afternoon, their lone exhibition game in the Edmonton bubble before the start of the NHL’s Return to Play, 24-team tournament.

Game 1 of the Wild’s best-of-5 series against the Vancouver Canucks begins Sunday night.