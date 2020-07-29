Expand / Collapse search

Wild deliver 100 teddy bears to young fans at Children's Hospital to celebrate team's return to ice

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Minnesota Wild
FOX 9

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - To celebrate the Minnesota Wild’s return to the ice, former team captain Wes Walz and mascot Nordy delivered 100 teddy bears to young fans at Children’s Hospital in St. Paul Wednesday morning. 

The bears were all wearing special Wild face masks. 

Wild staff, mascot deliver teddy bears to patients at Children’s Hospital to celebrate return of hockey

To celebrate their return to the ice, the Minnesota Wild delivered 100 teddy bears to patients at Children's Hospital Wednesday.

Members of the Wild staff also created chalk art outside the hospital for patients and families to see from their rooms. 

The Wild play the Avalanche Wednesday afternoon, their lone exhibition game in the Edmonton bubble before the start of the NHL’s Return to Play, 24-team tournament. 

Game 1 of the Wild’s best-of-5 series against the Vancouver Canucks begins Sunday night. 