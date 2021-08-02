Wife arrested after missing St. Paul man found dead over weekend

A 40-year-old St. Paul, Minnesota woman was arrested Saturday in connection with the death of her husband, whose body was found over the weekend.

The body of Kou Yang, 50, was found on the 1100 block of Kennard Street, according to the St. Paul Police Department. Yang was reported missing by his family on July 23 after they had not heard from him since July 3.

Yang’s wife was arrested on suspicion of murder, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

