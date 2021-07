article

The St. Paul Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a 50-year-old man who has been missing since July 3.

Kou Yang is described as 5 feet tall, weighs 125 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He may be driving a white 2014 GMC Savanna cargo van.

Police say Yang has family ties in the Milwaukee area.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.